Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas promoting free summer meals program

The American Dairy Association is partnering with Buffalo Bills Thurman Thomas to promote a free summer meal program.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The American Dairy Association works hard every summer to make sure students in the Buffalo area are fed using their free summer meal program.

The Summer Food Service Program was established to ensure that children continue to receive nutritious meals even when school is not in session, and is available for free for kids under 18 years of age.

On Tuesday, July 18 from 11-1 .p.m at Riverside Park in the City of Buffalo by the park's pool and playground.

Exciting visitors at the event who will be distributing lunches will include retired Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas, and local dairy farmer Lisa Mesch who will have one of her dairy calf's with her for children to meet.

Kids will also have the opportunity to participate in a number of exercises and activities at the event.

The Free Summer Meals program is funded through the USDA and provides a nutritious breakfast and lunch which includes milk, yogurt, cheese, fruits, vegetables, and grains for kids.