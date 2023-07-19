The Wireless Zone is hosting a back-to-school event where it will be giving away 12,000 backpacks to local families.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back-to-school season is approaching, and Verizon Wireless retailer the Wireless Zone is giving away 12.000 backpacks filled with supplies to local families.

This is the 11 annual School Rocks giveaway, and they have provided more than 1.3 million backpacks to children across the United States.

On Sunday, July 30 at 1 p.m. while supplies last people can visit their local locations to pick up a backpack. To see if there is a location near you visit locations.tccrocks.com

There are 3 locations in Buffalo that will be offering the giveaway:

2290 Delaware Ave Ste 800Buffalo, NY 14216

4891 Transit Rd Ste 300Depew, NY 14043

13129 Broadway StAlden, NY 14004

Any backpacks left over will be donated to a local school of the locations choice. Backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler, and glue. They are only given on a one-per-child basis.

“The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is our company’s cornerstone annual event, and I couldn’t be more thankful for our store locations, employees, and customers for helping us continue to do good in the thousands of communities we operate in,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The start of the school year is an exciting time for many, and we look forward each and every year to making school supplies more accessible for students so they can thrive in the classroom.”