NCCC summer camps for youth in sports

The annual basketball camp for young players returns this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

SANBORN, N.Y. — Niagara County Community College may not be in session for college classes, but their summer camps are in full swing.

Earning the reputation for one of the most exciting, and fundamental basketball camps in the area the NCCC basketball program has created a fun environment for young youth to learn more and get better at the game.

The second session for the camp begins on July 31 and goes until August 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. located at the campus gym in Sanborn.

This camp is geared towards boys ages 7-16, features instructors from both the college team, and local high school players in the area. Groups during the camp are divided by age and talent.

A girls camp is also held at a later date with information on their website.

Both camps are a great opportunity to enhance players confidence both on and off the courts.

To learn more, and sign up for summer camps at NCCC visit ncccathletics.com