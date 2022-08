The accident happened on Shawnee Road just before 8 a.m. Thursday.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A bicyclist is dead after being hit by a dump truck Thursday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's office says the accident happened just before 8 a.m. in the 6700 block of Shawnee Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Deputies say the bicyclist died at the scene. The Niagara County Accident Investigation Unit is looking further into what happened leading up to the collision.