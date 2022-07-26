Buffalo Common Council passes a no parking in biking lanes ordinance

The council said there have been many complaints submitted about bike lanes being blocked by cars parking within those bike lane lines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Common Council adopted a new traffic ordinance Tuesday.

So now it's illegal to park a vehicle on a marked bicycle lane in the city.

"We want people to make sure that the bicyclists are safe. So this deals with that hopefully in the future. Not only we will deal with people parking and bike lanes, but people actually driving on the bike lanes in terms of vehicle and traffic law in terms of moving violations. So this deals with them. "

It's also illegal to drive within a raised bike lane like those you see along Niagara Street.

“I am looking forward to tightening the rules of biking ordinances in the City of Buffalo,” said North District Council Member Joseph Golombek, Jr. “There will be actual legislation on the books stopping people from illegally parking on and blocking bike lanes. I would like to thank Council Member Rivera for cosponsoring this legislation.”

To take a look at the new ordinance click here.