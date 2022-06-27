Slow Roll remembered musician and bicyclist killed on Monday night ride

On their ride, they remembered Sara Rogers who was tragically killed while riding her bike earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Slow Roll Buffalo made their way to Broderick Park Monday night.

In partnership with Project Mona's House cyclists learned about and honored the history of the underground railroad in WNY.

Also on the way, they remembered Sara Rogers who was tragically killed while riding her bike earlier this month.

"We are seeking to find love and beauty just like Sara did every day the wind blowing on your face as you ride your bike, a butterfly landing on your handlebar, and a cardinal singing a morning song or smiling at a rider passing by," Seamus Gallivan, Buffalo Slow Roll co-founder said.

The 10-mile ride made stops at the Nash House Museum and the Cobblestone commons murals.