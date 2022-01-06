Bear Bottom Wholesale opens second location in Niagara County

The original store, opened in 2014, is at 20 Ann St., Lockport.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Bear Bottom Wholesale, which sells antiques and collectibles, opened a second store called Bear Bottom Furniture & Interiors at 4419 Military Road, Niagara Falls. The original store, opened in 2014, is at 20 Ann St., Lockport.

Larry Bryer, owner of Bear Bottom Wholesale, said he focused on North Tonawanda and Niagara Falls for a second location and looked for a year until he came across Scott Furniture & Interiors on Military Road. Scott Furniture owner Mark Bullock was retiring and closing the business.

The location’s size at 10,000 square feet and distance from the Lockport store made it a good fit, Bryer said. He already had customers from the Niagara Falls area.