Delaware Avenue's William Sloan mansion sells for $2.1 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local investor has acquired a former home on Delaware Avenue’s Millionaires’ Row.

R.W. Bronstein Corp. real estate broker David Lapidus, through his Sloan Mansion LLC affiliate, paid $2.133 million for the 13,864-square-foot William Sloan house at 869 Delaware Ave., according to documents filed Dec. 30 in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

The house had been owned by 2nd Floor Wish LLC, an investment group led by Joulet Roger, county documents indicate.