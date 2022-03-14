Batavia Police find body of missing man in Tonawanda Creek

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police report a sad ending to the search for a local man missing since over the weekend.
An extensive search had been going on since Lewis Hyde was last seen around 2 AM Friday on West Main Street in the city.
A jacket found near the bank of Tonawanda Creek Sunday brought crews out to the creek on Monday. Shortly after noon, a body, confirmed to be Hyde, was found and recovered from the water.
While results of an autopsy are pending, police say there does not appear to be any signs of foul play.