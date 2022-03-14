Batavia Police find body of missing man in Tonawanda Creek

Lewis Hyde was reported missing Friday.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police report a sad ending to the search for a local man missing since over the weekend.

An extensive search had been going on since Lewis Hyde was last seen around 2 AM Friday on West Main Street in the city.

A jacket found near the bank of Tonawanda Creek Sunday brought crews out to the creek on Monday. Shortly after noon, a body, confirmed to be Hyde, was found and recovered from the water.