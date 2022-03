Police say Alreka Crosby went missing on Feb. 7 from the Bakos Boulevard area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Alreka Crosby is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 100 pounds. She has black hair brown eyes.

She went missing on Feb. 7 from the Bakos Boulevard area.