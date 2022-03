Police describe Lewis Hyde as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen around 2 a.m. Friday on West Main Street in Batavia.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for help in locating a man who has gone missing.

