Niagara County Sheriff's office has update on missing children case

The sheriff's office plans to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to update the investigation. 2 On Your Side will stream the press conference LIVE when it begins.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's office has an update on a three year long missing person case involving two children.

The sheriff's office have been looking for Katie Riford and her two children, Mason Riford and Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, of North Tonawanda. They were last seen in February 6, 2019.

Katie Riford, is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly is now 12-years-old. In a release sent out in September 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says she would around 4 feet tall and 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Olivia may wear glasses, but not at all times.