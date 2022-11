Police are looking for 13-year-old Jaylynn Alvord.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for your help finding a missing teen.

The 13-year-old girl went missing late last week.

Police tell us that Jaylynn Alvord was last seen on Thursday, wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt and black jeans.

She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, about 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring.