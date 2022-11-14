Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert for 87-year-old man in Erie County

Curtis Thompson was last seen on Sheridan Avenue in the town of Amherst at 1 p.m. on November 14.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A missing vulnerable adult alert was issued for 87-year-old Curtis Thompson. He has dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

He was driving a 2008 black Cadillac STS sedan with New York license plates reading BBT-2939.

Thompson is a black man who is 5'3", 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.