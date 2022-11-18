Missing: State police attempt to locate man in Allegany County

ANGELICA, N.Y. — An 85-year-old man has gone missing Friday in Allegany County.
Thomas Robinson, 85, is a missing vulnerable adult with dementia who might also be in need of medical attention, according to New York State Police.
No photo of Robinson was immediately available.
Robinson was driving a 2009 white Ford F-150 with New York registration 47930-JC. He was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday on Country Road 16 in the Village of Angelica, in Allegany County. He was wearing a blue coat and blue jeans, state police said.
Robinson is described as a white male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.
If you have any information on Robinson or his whereabouts, you're asked to call 585-344-6200, or dial 911.