Missing: Buffalo Police attempt to locate 16-year-old girl

Breanna Wiggins was last seen on the 1100 block of Ellicott Street, near Main and Northampton streets in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 16-year-old girl is missing, and Buffalo Police are asking for help in attempting to locate her.

Breanna Wiggins, who is Black, is described a 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and braids down to her waist. She was last seen wearing "a pastel pink sweat suit with 'LOVE' on the front, black coat with fur on the hood, gray and white Nike sneakers," according to police.

Breanna was last seen on the 1100 block of Ellicott Street, near Main and Northampton streets in the City of Buffalo.