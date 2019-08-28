BATAVIA, N.Y. — Before a courtroom packed with members of the victim's family, a Genesee County judge handed down the maximum prison term to a Batavia man for his conviction on a second degree murder charge.

Judge Charles Zambito on Wednesday morning sentenced Richard Hanes to 25-years-to-life in behind bars.

Hanes was found guilty in the brutal beating death of Raymond Morgan in Morgan's Liberty St. home back in July 2018.

