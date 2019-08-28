BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in the city's Riverside neighborhood.

They say they've arrested 26-year-old Juan Ayala, who they say killed 25-year-old Norbert Guzman Tapia at the Shaffer Village Apartments near Ontario Street.

Ayala is charged with murder.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Upper East Lane.

