BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting in the city's Riverside neighborhood.
They say they've arrested 26-year-old Juan Ayala, who they say killed 25-year-old Norbert Guzman Tapia at the Shaffer Village Apartments near Ontario Street.
Ayala is charged with murder.
The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Upper East Lane.
