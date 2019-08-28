BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Jamestown man on Wednesday was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted on drug charges.

The office of U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says Juan Pacheco Jr., 37, was convicted on conspiracy to distribute marijuana, five kilograms or more of cocaine, and 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Pacheco was arrested on August 18, 2016. U.S. attorneys say he was receiving cocaine and methamphetamine from California, via Mexico.

