Audubon Community Nature Center brings back Wild 5K with a twist

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Audubon Community Nature Center's Wild 5K Run/Walk is returning this summer with a new twist.

The annual event will once again take place at Audubon's trails. The race course will travel through Audubon's fields, forests and across its boardwalks.

However, this year the race course will be open for a whole week. The money raised benefits the habitats, trails and bridges at the Audubon Community Nature Center.

The Audubon Community Nature Center says participants can run or walk the course alone or in a group, but ask that people take appropriate precautions as advised by New York State and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Audubon Community Nature Center says the race course will be open between July 18 and July 26. Runners and walkers can complete the course anytime during that week during daylight hours, and they can report their times if they choose.

Participants can run the course as many times as they would like, but only one time can be submitted. Winning times will be announced on July 27, and virtual prizes will be awarded.

The Audubon Community Nature Center is also advising participants that there may be day camp groups on the trails from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Registrations will be accepted online through July 26. The entry fee is $15.