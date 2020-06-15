Buffalo Marathon challenge raises $20,000 so far

Because the actual marathon could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers found a new way to engage runners, and walkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Marathon has raised $20,000 so far for their marathon challenge.

Because the actual marathon could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers found a new way to engage runners, and walkers, while still raising money for their charities.

Typically the marathon is run all at once, but this virtual challenge is a bit different. The challenge started on June 1 and goes until August 9. Runners will have over two months to complete a full marathon, half marathon, a 10K and a 5K, for a total distance of 48.6 miles.

When you complete a distance, you get a puzzle piece for the medal. If you complete all four distances before August 9, you will get all four pieces to the medal.

So far, there are nearly 2,000 people participating from 39 states and five countries. As of June 15, more than 22,000 miles have been logged so far.

The youngest participant is eight years old and the oldest is 79 years old.