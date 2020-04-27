BUFFALO, N.Y. — This was supposed to be Girls on the Run's 10th anniversary season. More than 1,000 girls in Western New York were registered for the after school program. It's all been cancelled, but the organization's end of the season 5K is living on in a new way.

Through Girls on the Run, girls meet twice a week after school to learn about empowering topics and train for a 5K together. When the organization had to cancel spring program due to COVID-19, they shared their 5K training guide with the families of girls who were signed up.

Program Director Meghan Cavanaugh says they started to get buzz around it, as families turned to the guide as a way to get outside and stay active, while social distancing. So, the organization decided to hold a virtual 5K on the same day they would have run it this year, June 7.

"We know everyone, it's tough right now. We just want people to remember who we are, and just know that we're out here supporting them to be active and healthy and keep these girls remembering, to be confident and all that good stuff that comes along with Girls on the Run," Cavanaugh said. "Our biggest goal always is to just be positive and keep running or moving."

So far, about 300 people signed up for the virtual run. Anyone can register, and it's free. If you sign up and track your progress, you'll be entered to win weekly prizes.

You can sign up here.

