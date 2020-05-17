NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A new virtual 5K run/walk is aiming to keep people and their dogs active during the coronavirus pandemic while raising money for local charities.

For $25 you can register to take part in the "Run for the Dogs 5K Virtual Run" and raise money for the Niagara County SPCA. Registration includes a t-shirt, race bib, finisher medal, and your results will be posted online.

You must register before June 1 to join the virtual 5K. Then you can complete the 3.1 miles anytime during the months of May or June. Once you finish, you're asked to send in your results online.

The virtual run benefits animal shelters that support adoption services, education in our community, and the health and well being of animals.

Click here to register.

