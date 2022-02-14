NY Attorney General's Office opened investigation into death of civilian after trooper-involved shooting

Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation looking into the death of a civilian after an encounter with a New York State Police trooper.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following the death of a civilian after an encounter with a New York State trooper in Buffalo, the New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the incident.

On Saturday morning, a suspect died after a trooper-involved shooting.

Troopers were contacted about an erratic driver on the New York State Thruway (I-90). State police say the vehicle was spotted traveling at an excess of 100 mph in the Town of Brant.

The driver allegedly hit a New York State Police vehicle and then continued on to I-190 north towards the City of Buffalo. The suspect exited into downtown and the search was called off.

The suspect was later found parked on East Eagle Street, near Washington Street. The trooper approached the vehicle and when the suspect attempted to flee opened fire, police said. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.