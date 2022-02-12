State Police investigating a trooper-involved shooting

Police said the suspect died at the scene, and the trooper sustained minor injures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Police say a suspect is dead after a trooper-involved shooting Saturday morning.

According to the police, just before 11 a.m., troopers were trying to stop an erratic driver on the I-90. That driver allegedly continued to drive erratically and exited onto the I-190 heading northbound. State Police say the suspect then exited into the City of Buffalo, and the chase was called off.

But police said while troopers were patrolling, they located the suspect, who had pulled over and was talking to bystanders on East Eagle Street near Washington Street.

Troopers then approached the vehicle, gave verbal commands, and at one point during the interaction with the suspect, a trooper discharged their firearm at the suspect, police said.

The area of Washington and Eagle Street will be closed for multiple hours, and the investigation continues.