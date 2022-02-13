Buffalo man arrested after shooting in Black Rock neighborhood

Buffalo Police say Damien Morris, 36, has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to an incident that happened Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is in custody following a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Buffalo Police say 36-year-old Damien Morris has been charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to an incident that happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police had responded to a scene on the first block of Tonawanda Street, in the Black Rock neighborhood, where they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The 49-year-old victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and listed in stable condition according to police Sunday night.