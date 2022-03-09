Artpark lifts COVID-19 requirements for all venues

Proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test is no longer required to attend events at the state park.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark is the latest entertainment venue to drop its COVID-19 admission policies.

The park announced Tuesday proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to attend events there, in accordance with the latest guidance from New York State and the Centers for Disease Control.

Artpark's 2022 season will offer something for everybody including concerts, festivals, films, and camps. A current schedule can be found here.