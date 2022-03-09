Artpark lifts COVID-19 requirements for all venues

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Artpark is the latest entertainment venue to drop its COVID-19 admission policies.
The park announced Tuesday proof of vaccination or a negative test is no longer required to attend events there, in accordance with the latest guidance from New York State and the Centers for Disease Control.
Artpark's 2022 season will offer something for everybody including concerts, festivals, films, and camps. A current schedule can be found here.
Officials note that policies could evolve if conditions change. Any event-specific protocols due to an artist or promoter request will be posted on the Artpark website and communicated to patrons.