Buffalo Bisons update their mask, vaccination policies

Bisons officials say safety is a top priority and they encourage fans to continue any measures they feel comfortable with to protect themselves from COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons have updated their face masks and COVID-19 vaccination policies for the upcoming 2022 season.

With the recent guidance released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, New York State, and Erie County Department of Health, there will no longer be a mask requirement or proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for entry into Sahlen Field for Bisons home games or non-sporting events at the ballpark.

Opening Day is scheduled for April 5.

An update on ballpark policies for 2022. pic.twitter.com/PRIiymelkB — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) March 1, 2022

On Monday, Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center announced they will no longer require people to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter either facility.

KeyBank Center announced on Monday that effective immediately, in accordance with state and county guidelines, people will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination to attend events

This applies to concerts and live sporting events, including home games for the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bandits.

People are encouraged to follow CDC masking guidelines as it pertains to mask-wearing at their own comfort level.

However, individual concerts and live event may still implement their own policies. Refer to the KeyBank Center website for the most up-to-date information regarding specific events.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Bills confirmed to 2 On Your Side that this change will also apply to Highmark Stadium.

The Erie County mask mandate for Erie County-owned buildings was also lifted on Monday.