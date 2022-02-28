Changes in COVID-19 testing requirements at the border

Many Canadian and American mayors say the Canadian government should drop testing requirements.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The mayors of Niagara Falls, New York and Niagara Falls, Ontario both told 2 On Your Side on Monday that they are pushing for the testing requirement to be dropped. Fully vaccinated people who go into Canada have to present a negative COVID test result before being granted entry.

They say the requirement is making it difficult for families to see each other and for businesses to make money, especially during tourist season.

"It's time for the requirements at the border to be lifted," said Niagara Falls, Ontario Mayor Jim Diodati.

"The whole testing piece, I think it's really sort of passed its necessity," says Niagara Falls, New York Mayor Robert Restaino.

The mayors are on the same page when it comes to doing away with the testing requirement at the border.

"What we're asking our federal government to do is remove all restrictions for travelers to have to be tested. I mean, we're saying all along follow the science, and I can tell you Dr. Zain Chagla, one of our infectious disease experts at McMaster University said travel is no more risky than any other activity," Diodati said.

One of the big changes this week is that a negative rapid antigen test is allowed. It has to be administered by a professional no more than one day before your trip. A quick search online pulled up several available appointments including at DENT Neurological Institute. Select Walgreens also offer rapid testing with results in less than 24 hours. There are other options, too.

Both mayors pointed to the impact the testing requirement is having on families and the economy, especially as we approach a third summer of the pandemic.

"We can not have strike three. We can not have a third consecutive year of devastated tourism. Too many people have been hanging on my a thread, so we're counting on things coming together. Here in Niagara, typically 50-percent of our revenue comes from U.S. travelers," Diodati said.