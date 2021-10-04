NYS Department of Labor warning New Yorkers about fake websites

It's advised that before entering any information on any website, for the user to first check the URL or web address.

NEW YORK STATE, USA — The New York State Department of Labor is warning New Yorkers about a new scam.

The Department of Labor has previously warned customers about fraudulent emails, texts and social media profiles, but now they're telling New Yorkers to be wary of fake web pages that look like the New York State Department of Labor's websites. These fake websites aim to obtain your personal information, including your passwords, social security number and other important identifying information.

It's advised that before entering any information on any website, for the user to first check the URL or web address. The URL should be from a New York State address, if it isn't, don't enter your information.

The New York State Department of Labor also notes that for secure verification purposes, it may use ID.me and DocuSign.