AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police have closed traffic on Hopkins Road, near Billy Wilson Park, following a single-car rollover crash with injuries.

Police on Friday night closed Hopkins road between Cimarand and West Klein. They are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, which happened around 7:30 p.m., to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

Amherst Police remain on the scene and are investigating. Anyone traveling in the area should avoid the area while the road is closed.