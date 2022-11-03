Amherst man arrested following standoff at Travers Circle on kidnapping charges

Shaland Souverain, 21, allegedly took his child from a visitation appointment and was taken into custody after a lengthy negotiation with police.

AMHERST, N.Y. — More information has been released by the Cheektowaga Police Department following a stand-off at Travers Circle in Amherst on Thursday.

Cheektowaga Police responded to a reported kidnapping at Erie County Child Protection Offices located inside the Appletree Business Park at 2875 Union Road.

A foster parent brought a four-year-old for a supervised visit with the child's father. The father's rights of custody were previously removed by Erie County Family Court.

While the foster parent and child were in the waiting room at the Child Protection Offices, when Shaland Souverain, 21, the child's father entered the lobby and allegedly grabbed the child and fled the office, according to police.

A Child Protective Services employee ran after Souverain as he ran to his vehicle with the child. When the employee tried to stop Souverain, the suspect allegedly shoved the employee into another parked car and entered his car.

The employee then tried to stop Souverain from driving off when police say he hit the employee with his car and fled with the child. The employee was taken to ECMC for treatment.

Amherst Police Department was notified of the situation and checked Souverain's residence on Travers Circle. Souverain was taken into custody after a lengthy negotiation.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area while they handled the situation. Sweet Home Central School District buses were delayed while the situation was being contained.

The child was located, uninjured, and was turned over to Child Protection Services.

Souverain was transported to Cheektowaga Police HQ and booked and the following charges:

Kidnapping 2nd, B felony

Custodial Interference 1st, E felony

Unlawful Imprisonment 1st, E felony

Endangering the welfare of a child, A Misdemeanor

Criminal Content of Court 2nd, A Misdemeanor

Assault 2nd (3 counts), D felony

Reckless Endangerment 1st, D felony