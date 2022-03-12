Dodge Road closed because of downed tree, power lines

Amherst Police on social media said 'a few years ago this tree's trunk measured 17 feet in diameter, putting it around 200 years old.'

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police said Dodge Road, between Glen Oak Drive and Transit Road, is closed because of a downed tree and power lines.

Police on social media said "a few years ago this tree's trunk measured 17 feet in diameter, putting it around 200 years old."

There was no immediate word on when the road might reopen. The tree fell across the entire roadway.

Much of Western New York picked up 3 to 7 inches of snow Friday night and early Saturday morning, ahead of a transition to lake effect snow later in the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties.