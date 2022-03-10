Amherst Police Department asking people to avoid Travers Circle area

The Police Department is currently responding to an incident in the area.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is asking people to avoid the Travers Circle area until further notice.

On Thursday afternoon, the police department put out a statement saying it is investigating an incident in that area and would like the public to avoid it if possible.

According to police, the incident is contained, but residents will see an increased police presence in the area.