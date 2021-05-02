Amherst Police: 4 juveniles allegedly steal car, flee police

On Friday morning, four young people were taken into custody after they were allegedly found in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Amherst Police say the juveniles were taken into custody shortly before 8 a.m. near 4088 Sheridan Drive in the Town of Amherst.

Police say the four individuals were seen in the car early that morning in Amherst. The car had been known to have been stolen, and police attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled but was eventually stopped on Sheridan Drive.

The person operating the vehicle was charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, a class "D" felony in New York; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the third degree, and unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the third degree.

In addition to those charges, the driver faces several vehicle and traffic law violations, as well as charges related to stolen credit/debit cards the police say they found the individual in possession of.

The other three individuals were each charged with possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police say one of the individuals has a prior arrest in Buffalo for possession of stolen property and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.