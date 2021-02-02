ECSO locate suspects wanted in connection with vehicle theft in Springville

Anyone with information about the truck's location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Dispatch Center at (716) 858-2903 and reference CL# 21 006707.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office say they have identified two people of interest in connection to a stolen vehicle in Springville.

The sheriff's office says a contractor from Pennsylvania called at 3:40 p.m. January 27 after his work truck, which also contained work tools, was stolen from the Country Fair store parking lot.

Deputies released images from surveillance video of the couple. After receiving tips from the community, investigators have identified the suspects as Jennifer Broad, 43, of Buffalo, and Steven Remington, 42, of Otto.

Remington was already in police custody in Ohio on a separate stolen vehicle incident out of Cleveland. Broad was released with appearance tickets. Remington will be formally charged when he is returned to Erie County, NY.

The truck identified in the security footage is a brown 2011 Ford F-150 with a Pennsylvania license plate ZMK5875. The truck is still missing.