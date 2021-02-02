Amherst Police arrest 18-year-old for driving stolen vehicle

Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 18, was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Buffalo teenager was arrested Monday morning in Amherst for allegedly stealing a vehicle, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Police say around 11:37 a.m. Detective Julian Chinana saw a vehicle on the I-290, which had been reported stolen. With the assistance from other officers, Chinana stopped the vehicle on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Amherst and brought the driver, Tyrell Patterson-Scott, 18, into custody.

Patterson-Scott was arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree.