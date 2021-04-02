Buffalo teens charged in connection with stolen vehicle; police pursuit

Buffalo Police Internal Affairs is also investigating the officer who fired his weapon during the incident, which is standard procedure.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teens from Buffalo are facing charges in connection with a stolen vehicle and police pursuit in which an officer allegedly fired his weapon.

The two juveniles, whose names are not being released due to their age, were arraigned in Buffalo City Court Tuesday.

According to investigators, Buffalo Police officers observed one of the defendants driving a vehicle on Peter Street Tuesday that was reported stolen from a Kenmore address.

They say there were two people in the vehicle and allegedly refused to exit the vehicle. At one point, the driver put the car in gear and drove off, nearly striking an officer. Police say one of the officers fired one shot from his weapon.

Police later located the vehicle on Floss Avenue, where it was involved in an accident after a police pursuit. Both teens fled the scene on foot, but were apprehended a short time later. Police also recovered an illegal weapon.

A 16-year-old male from Buffalo is charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class “C” violent felony

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class “E” felony

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon before Youth Part Judge Kevin M. Carter who set bail at $50,000, $75,000 bond,.

The other 16-year-old male, also from Buffalo, is charged with:

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class “E” felony

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree, a Class “A” misdemeanor

He was released and is is expected to appear in youth court at a later date.