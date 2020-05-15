AMHERST, N.Y. — On Thursday night fire crews responded to a call in Amherst for a fire in a garage that extended into the neighboring home.

Firefighters received the call at 8:41 p.m. When crews arrived to the house, located on Willow Ridge Drive, they saw the garage was on fire with a vehicle inside of it. Officials said the fire was under control by 9:30 p.m.

Officials said the house was damaged by fire exposure from the garage. The fire caused $370,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

The cause of thee fire is still under investigation.

