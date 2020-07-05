BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some local fire departments are stepping back from making special appearances in an effort to ensure community safety.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and folks being to stay home to avoid the spread, several fire districts in Western New York have participated in small community parades celebrating birthdays and homecomings.

The Brighton Volunteer Fire Co. #5 posted to its Facebook page on Wednesday that moving forward, it would be limiting operations to essential and emergency incidents only.

The fire company says its mission is to protect the health and safety of the community and first responders.

The Williamsville Fire Department posted a similar message on its Facebook page.

