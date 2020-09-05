AMHERST, N.Y. — One person was taken to Erie County Medical Center after an apartment fire in the Town of Amherst on Friday afternoon.

Two other people were evaluated at the scene and released by Twin City Ambulance, according to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office.

The Red Cross is assisting seven children and one child.

The fire happened at 3:25 p.m. on the 4800 block of Chestnut Ridge Road, not far from I-290 and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The report says the fire began in a first-floor apartment, before it spread to the basement and the apartment above. The fire was deemed under control shortly after 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The damage was estimated at $250,000 to the structure and another $125,000 to its contents.

The Ellicott Creek Fire Company was the first to respond, followed by Brighton, Getzville, Eggertsville, North Bailey and North Amherst.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up for family who lost everything in house fire

RELATED: Some fire departments stepping back from special appearances over safety concerns

RELATED: Buffalo lawmakers debate budget, as city faces shortfall