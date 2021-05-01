Allegany County man killed in rollover accident

Troopers say it happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 13B in Canaseraga.

CANASERAGA, N.Y. — An Allegany County man is dead, another injured after an overnight rollover accident in the Village of Canaseraga.

State Police out of the SP Amity barracks say it took place shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday on State Route 13B in the village. A 2002 Chevy Blazer was heading west and left the road on a curve and hit a guardrail and overturned.

Paul Longer, 44, of Canaseraga, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. The other person in the vehicle, Dominic Shannon, 63, also of Canaseraga, was taken to Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville with non-life-threatening injuries.