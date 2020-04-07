1 dead, 3 injured following Niagara Falls car crash

City of Niagara Falls Police say a car drove into a house Saturday morning on Hyde Park Boulevard.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The City of Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash that killed a 27-year-old woman, and injured three others Saturday morning.

Police say a 2009 Dodge Avenger was driving west on Porter Road then drove across Hyde Park Boulevard, hitting the porch of a house. Four women were in the car, all of which were taken to local hospitals.

A 27-year-old Niagara Falls woman was in the rear passenger seat, and was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 24-year-old Niagara Falls woman, was extricated from the car by the Niagara Falls Fire Department. Police say she was taken to ECMC to be treated.

The other two women in the car were also taken to ECMC. All three women are said to be in stable condition.