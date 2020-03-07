Lockport man killed in motorcycle accident

The accident happened Friday morning on South Transit Road at Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Pendleton.

A Lockport man has died following a motorcycle accident.

The accident happened Friday morning on South Transit Road at Tonawanda Creek Road in the Town of Pendleton.

According to investigators with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, motorcyclist Michael Hixenbaugh, 31, was traveling south on South Transit Road with two other motorcyclists when a vehicle traveling east on Tonawanda Creek Road made a left turn onto South Transit and struck Hixenbaugh's motorcycle.

Hixenbaugh was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital where he later died. It's unknown if the driver of the other vehicle, Joseph Marynowski, 80, of Lockport, was injured.