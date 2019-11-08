ALBION, N.Y. — The Albion community wrapped their arms around two families after a tragic car accident this summer.

Albion is small, tight-knit community that was rocked after a tragic car crash in June.

Albion High School student Brennan Moody was killed in the crash, and passenger Sean Weis was severely injured.

A chicken barbecue benefit was held at The Gallagher in Medina on Sunday afternoon.

Hundreds of people came out for a chicken dinner, basket raffle and live music to remember Moody.

Brennan was killed just days before his high school graduation. Friends and family tell 2 On Your Side that he was a performer who had a love for technology.

The community also banded together to support the families with a T-shirt fundraiser using the hashtag "Albion Strong."

All of the funds raised from the chicken barbecue will be split between the families.

Brennan's family will be using the funds to start a scholarship in his honor at Albion High School.

Sean's family will be using the funds for medical expenses and funding his future.

