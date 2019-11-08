The Buffalo Police Department and the Buffalo Fire Department responded to a car crash on Bailey Avenue around 4 a.m. Sunday that involved multiple vehicles.

Five cars were involved in the accident near the Buffalo V.A. Medical Center, and a few vehicles appeared to be significantly damaged. The cause of the accident is unclear at this time.

A 2 On Your Side photographer was at the scene and saw at least one person was taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation, and 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.

