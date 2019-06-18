ALBION, N.Y. — A 17-year-old Orleans County teen was killed in a car accident early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Eagle Harbor Road in the Town of Albion just after midnight.

Troopers say a 2008 Chevy Impala, occupied by four males, left the east shoulder and into a ditch causing the vehicle to go airborne before striking a utility pole.

One of the passengers, Brennan M. Moody, 17, of Kent, was pronounced dead at the scene. Moody is senior at Albion High School.

The 18-year-old driver and a front seat passenger were treated for injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Another passenger was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong with serious injuries.

Troopers believe excessive speed was a factor in the accident.

Albion School Superintendent Michael Bonnewell issued the following statement to district families:

I am heartbroken to report four of our seniors were in a car accident that took the life of Brennan Moody. Three others are at hospitals. Please keep them in your thoughts.

Be assured that counselors, staff and clergy will be at the high school for students and parents to drop in if needed. We also have staff available at our other buildings for all of our students.

Please click on the links below for information from our counseling department on what you can do to help your child cope in this difficult situation.