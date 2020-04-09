State Police investigate fatal hit and run accident on I-90

The accident happened just after 4am Friday in the Town of Wheatland in Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — A portion of the westbound New York State Thruway between exits 46 and 47 are now reopened following a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer.

Investigators say a tractor trailer was attempting to make a U-turn across the westbound lanes of traffic when a vehicle, also traveling westbound, struck and drove underneath the tractor trailer. The driver of the vehicle was killed. Their passenger suffered serious injuries.

Troopers say the tractor trailer left the scene, making another U-turn and headed eastbound, leaving the Thruway at exit 46 and pulled into a parking lot of the hotel before driving off.