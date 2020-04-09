WNY raises over $15K for Orchard Park 5-year-old who needs prosthetic foot

5-year-old Philip Guido was in an accident involving a lawnmower last Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Most kids don't dress up in military uniforms every chance they can get.

Then again, most kids aren't 5-year-old Philip Guido.

"Philip is quite possible the most amazing and unique kid you'll ever meet. The things he's interested in are not what a typical five or 4-year-old would have been interested in," said his aunt Gabrielle Sekuterski.

He can relate to other kids his age though in how much he loves to play outside.

However, last Sunday, taking his new power wheels out for a spin while his dad was mowing the lawn didn't go as expected.

"He was driving around and his dad hadn't realized he had gotten off and he was backing up as Philip got off and didn't see him," Sekuterski said.

Philip's left foot was severed and he now needs a prosthetic.

"My heart broke for my sister because Philip played t-ball for the first time this season. He was five. He's going to kindergarten," Sekuterski said.

It was enough to inspire his aunt Gabrielle Sekuterski to start a GoFundMe that's raised over $15-thousand.

She also started it because Philip isn't the first one to have a prosthetic in the family.

Sekuterski's fiance Nick lost his leg while serving his country in Afghanistan.

"One of Nick's prosthetics costs $25,000," she said.

Getting the prosthetic is only the first challenge.

The next step is helping Philip understand how his life will change, which she hopes her fiance will be able to help with.

"He had asked my sister if his toes were going to come back. Nick is going to be really helpful with having Philip navigate his new normal," she said. "He's going to do anything he sets his mind to. This is such a small thing in the grand scheme of his life."

Though it may be a different way to live life, she knows he will still be the amazing, unique kid he always has been.

If you'd like to donate, Philip's family is asking you make a contribution to Oshei Children's Hospital for all that the staff there has done for their son and nephew.