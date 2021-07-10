34-year-old Buffalo woman in serious condition following shooting on Herkimer Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on the city's West Side.
Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Herkimer Street around 9:30 p.m. Detectives say a 34-year-old Buffalo woman was getting out of a vehicle when she was shot multiple times.
The 34-year-old woman was taken to ECMC by ambulance, and was initially listed in serious condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.