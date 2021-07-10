34-year-old Buffalo woman in serious condition following shooting on Herkimer Street

Detectives say a 34-year-old Buffalo woman was getting out of a vehicle when she was shot multiple times.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night on the city's West Side.

Buffalo Police were called to the 100 block of Herkimer Street around 9:30 p.m. Detectives say a 34-year-old Buffalo woman was getting out of a vehicle when she was shot multiple times.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to ECMC by ambulance, and was initially listed in serious condition.